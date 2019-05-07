Murat Sutalinov: I apologize for not preventing the tragic events

The Bishkek City Court released the ex-head of the National Security Service (SCNS now) Murat Sutalinov today.

After his release, the General told reporters that he felt guilty for not being able to prevent the tragic events in 2010.

«I have to live the rest of my life properly. I asked the mothers of the victims for forgiveness in court. I still feel guilty for not having prevented the tragic events. I did not have strength for this. And now I apologize to the Kyrgyz people,» Murat Sutalinov said.

The General added that he was not going to leave the country and would be treated at home.

«Some people think that I will leave for somewhere after my release. No, I’ll be home. I believe that the level of our doctors is quite high, so I will undergo treatment here,» Murat Sutalinov said.