Consideration of the case on early release of the former head of the National Security Service (the State Committee for National Security now) Murat Sutalinov continued in the Bishkek City Court today.

Lawyers of the defendant asked to overturn the decision of the Leninsky District Court and release Murat Sutalinov in the courtroom.

Representatives of the State Penitentiary Service supported the defense. The court released Murat Sutalinov in the courtroom.