Supporters of Murat Sutalinov gather at City Court building in Bishkek

Supporters of the former head of the National Security Service (State Committee for National Security now) Murat Sutalinov gathered in front of the City Court building in Bishkek.

About 30 people hold banners «Freedom to General Murat Sutalinov.»

Earlier, the judicial board postponed the hearing due to the fact that a representative of the State Service for Punishment Execution did not attend it.

According to the verdict of the Supreme Court in a criminal case on the events on April 7, 2010, Murat Sutalinov was sentenced to 25 years in prison with confiscation of property.

He is being kept in prison colony No. 47. Being in detention, he was diagnosed with kidney cancer in the terminal stage. Every two weeks, Murat Sutalinov is taken for chemotherapy to the National Oncology Center.
