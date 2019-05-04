11:31
Organizer of rally of Voenno-Antonovka residents fined for unauthorized protest

Residents of Voenno-Antonovka village held a rally in front of the Government building despite the ban. The Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek informed 24.kg news agency.

About 20 people were eventually taken to the police station of Pervomaisky district, and were released after a prophylactic conversation.

«Participants of the protest demanded legalization of land. The police asked the protesters to disperse, since there is a ban on holding such events. Despite the entreaties, people did not obey. The organizer of the rally was fined 3,000 soms,» the police department reported.

A video was posted on social networks, where police officers read out a court order, according to which all protests should be held in Gorky park. However, the protesters did not listen to law enforcement officers.
