Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan changes sentence to Kubanychbek Kulmatov

The Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan considered criminal case against the ex-mayor of Bishkek Kubanychbek Kulmatov.

The panel of judges changed sentences of the previous instances to the former mayor of Bishkek. Kulmatov’s fine was reduced. Earlier, according to the verdict of the Leninsky District Court, he was sentenced to a fine of 5 million soms. The Supreme Court changed this decision and reduced this amount to 4,400 million soms.

The verdict against Albek Ibraimov was upheld — 15 years in prison. After the October 2020 events, he is in hiding.

Former head of the Public Capital Construction Department of the City Hall Stalbek Omurkanov was sentenced to a fine of 130,000 soms, the founder of construction company Alta Group Kubat Sharshekeev must pay 50,000 soms to the state, the former director of the contractor company Aikol-Stroi Seitkan Aliev — 70,000 soms.

Three more persons involved in the case — Dmitry Yakovlev, Bakyt Turusbekov and Azamat Gulzhigitov — were sentenced to a fine of 30,000 soms.

The Bishkek City Court upheld the decision of the Leninsky District Court, which sentenced Albek Ibraimov to 15 years in prison, and Kubanychbek Kulmatov — to a fine.

Several episodes were combined into one criminal case: construction of a school in Kalys-Ordo residential area financed at the expense of a Chinese grant, sale of Solnechny Bereg resort and special products of TNC Dastan, as well as the provision of municipal land plots for use by individuals and legal entities.