Defense of ex-mayors of Bishkek appeals verdict

Defense of the ex-mayors of Bishkek appealed the verdict of the Leninsky District Court. Lawyer of the former heads of the capital Albek Ibraimov and Kubanychbek Kulmatov, Sergei Slesarev, told 24.kg news agency.

«The main argument of the defense is the innocence of our clients. Evidential base is missing. Expert evaluation used in the episode with the school is unacceptable; it was obtained through an unprofessional way,» he said.

Recall, Albek Ibraimov was sentenced to 15 years in prison, Kubanychbek Kulmatov — to a fine of 5 million soms. The remaining defendants were also fined.
