Date of appeal hearing within ex-mayors of Bishkek case set

The Bishkek City Court has set a date for hearing of appeals from the lawyers of the accused within a criminal case against ex-mayors of Bishkek. A lawyer Sergei Slesarev, who defends the former mayors Albek Ibraimov and Kubanychbek Kulmatov, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the hearing is scheduled for February 7.

«I will insist on innocence of the defendants. There is no evidence base,» he said.

Recall, Albek Ibraimov was sentenced to 15 years in prison, Kubanychbek Kulmatov — to a fine of 5 million soms. The rest of the defendants were also fined.