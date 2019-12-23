Trial of ex-mayors: Only Albek Ibraimov sentenced to prison term

Criminal proceedings against the former mayors of Bishkek, Albek Ibraimov and Kubanychbek Kulmatov, ended in Leninsky District Court of the capital today.

Albek Ibraimov was sentenced to 15 years in prison, Kubanychbek Kulmatov — to a fine of 5 million soms.

The former head of the Public Capital Construction Department at the Bishkek City Administration Stalbek Omurkanov, the heads of companies — contractors for construction of school in Kalys-Ordo housing estate Seyitkan Aliev and Kubat Sharshekeev, were sentenced to a fine and released in the courtroom.

The rest of the accused were also fined.