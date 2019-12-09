16:02
State prosecution asks 15 years in jail for ex-mayor of Bishkek Kulmatov

Trial of the case against ex-mayors of Bishkek Kubanychbek Kulmatov and Albek Ibraimov continues in the Leninsky District Court of Bishkek.

The state prosecution asks to find Kubanychbek Kulmatov guilty and sentence him to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property, as well as deprivation of еру right to hold a state post for a period of two years.

Prosecution asked for Albek Ibragimov 20 years in jail with confiscation of property and banning him from holding a state post for three years.

According to investigators, in 2014, Kubanychbek Kulmatov, being the mayor of the capital, illegally used $ 2 million grant funds allocated by TBEA for building a school in Kalys-Ordo housing estate. And Albek Ibraimov signed a decree on allocation of 104 million soms from the city budget to complete the construction.

At least fourteen accused, including Kubanychbek Kulmatov and Albek Ibraimov, are charged with corruption. Only five are in custody. According to the investigation, ex-officials deliberately overestimated the volume of construction work and materials for a total of 12,160,641 soms. Albek Ibraimov is also accused of embezzlement of the funds of Dastan TNC and corruption in the provision of municipal land plots for use by individuals and legal entities. None of them pleaded guilty. Kubanychbek Kulmatov called the case framed up.
