Criminal proceedings against the former mayors of Bishkek, Albek Ibraimov and Kubanychbek Kulmatov, ended in Leninsky District Court of the capital today.

Albek Ibraimov was sentenced to 15 years in prison, and Kubanychbek Kulmatov — to a fine of 5 million soms. He was released in the courtroom.

Recall, the state prosecution asked 20 years in prison for Albek Ibraimov, who was charged with four counts, and 15 years in jail for the rest of the defendants, including Kubanychbek Kulmatov.