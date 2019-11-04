Ex-mayors of Bishkek remanded in custody until January

Criminal proceedings against the former mayors of Bishkek Kubanychbek Kulmatov and Albek Ibraimov continue in Leninsky District Court of Bishkek.

Earlier, the prosecution stated the need to consider a preventive measure for the accused. Prosecutors asked to extend the period of detention, lawyers — to place them under house arrest.

Leaving the deliberation room, the judge read out a decision according to which detention of the accused was extended until January 6.

Fourteen accused, including Kubanychbek Kulmatov and Albek Ibraimov, are charged with corruption. Only five are in custody. According to the investigation, ex-officials deliberately overstated the volume of construction work and materials for a total of 12,160,641 soms. Albek Ibraimov is also accused of embezzlement of the funds of TNC Dastan and corruption in providing municipal land plots for use by individuals and legal entities. None of them pleaded guilty. Kubanychbek Kulmatov called the case fabricated.