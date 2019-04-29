16:35
Kyrgyzstan and Russia achieve success in military training for 25 years

Since 1993, Kyrgyzstan and Russia have achieved significant success in training of the Armed Forces and in the military-technical sphere. The head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic Raiymberdi Duishenbiev said at the ceremony of transfer of military equipment.

According to him, the military equipment granted by the Russian side is only a part of the assistance that has already been provided and is planned for delivery.

Sergei Shoigu: Kyrgyzstan can always count on support of Russia
«I would like to note the current high level of bilateral military cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Russia. The existing challenges and threats to security in the region require from us to take effective and adequate measures,» said Raiymberdi Duishenbiev.

The head of the General Staff recalled that two years ago, a solemn ceremony of the transfer of two military transport aircraft AN-26 took place on the territory of Kant airbase.

«Now airplanes successfully fulfill tasks on the transportation of cargo and personnel. They participate in exercises on repelling possible threats to security,» the head of the General Staff added.
