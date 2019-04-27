Belt and Road International Forum ends in Beijing

The Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation ended in Beijing. Plenary sessions with participation of Heads of State were held today. A joint communique was adopted.

The President of China Xi Jinping made a final statement at a briefing. He said that the countries supported 283 projects, and noted that participating businessmen, founders of large corporations, signed agreements with states supporting the integration concept totaling more than $ 64 billion.

According to Xi Jinping, One Belt, One Road is a unique platform for interstate multilateral cooperation at the highest level. He invited all those interested in the development of a green economy to join the international project against protectionism.

Recall, Xi Jinping proposed the integration concept One Belt, One Road during his visits to Kazakhstan and Indonesia in the fall of 2013. Kyrgyzstan, as a member of EEU, supported this initiative.