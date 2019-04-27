17:12
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Belt and Road International Forum ends in Beijing

The Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation ended in Beijing. Plenary sessions with participation of Heads of State were held today. A joint communique was adopted.

Related news
One Belt, One Road. Kyrgyz President tells about importance of joint work
The President of China Xi Jinping made a final statement at a briefing. He said that the countries supported 283 projects, and noted that participating businessmen, founders of large corporations, signed agreements with states supporting the integration concept totaling more than $ 64 billion.

According to Xi Jinping, One Belt, One Road is a unique platform for interstate multilateral cooperation at the highest level. He invited all those interested in the development of a green economy to join the international project against protectionism.

Recall, Xi Jinping proposed the integration concept One Belt, One Road during his visits to Kazakhstan and Indonesia in the fall of 2013. Kyrgyzstan, as a member of EEU, supported this initiative.
link:
views: 45
Print
Related
One Belt, One Road. Kyrgyz President tells about importance of joint work
One Belt, One Road. Agreement between EEU and PRC ready for implementation
One Belt, One Road. Kyrgyzstan has prospects in global integration
Railway employees of China ready to work in joint projects with Kyrgyzstan
One Belt, One Road. Kyrgyz President offers friendship to Chinese investors
One Belt, One Road. Sooronbai Jeenbekov meets with historians of China
One Belt, One Road: China considers Kyrgyzstan as reliable partner
Belt and Road Forum: Participants discuss climate change
Belt and Road Forum participants aim to achieve integration
Popular
Kyrgyzstan increases work permit fees for foreigners Kyrgyzstan increases work permit fees for foreigners
President of Kyrgyzstan leaves for China President of Kyrgyzstan leaves for China
One Belt, One Road: China considers Kyrgyzstan as reliable partner One Belt, One Road: China considers Kyrgyzstan as reliable partner
Doctors find out reason for hospitalization of schoolchildren after vaccination Doctors find out reason for hospitalization of schoolchildren after vaccination