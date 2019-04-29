Kyrgyzstan has good conditions for investors - Head of Sinomach

Within the framework of his working visit to China, the President of Kyrgyzstan held talks with the Chairman of the Board of a large Machinery Industry Corporation Sinomach, Zhang Xiaolong.

Zhang Xiaolong told about the principles of work of the enterprise and participation in investment projects in foreign countries. He stressed the interest in establishing and strengthening cooperation with our republic, noting that the climate for foreign investors in the Kyrgyz Republic was improving.

«Your visit will help our company to establish relations with Kyrgyzstan and its regions,» said Zhang Xiaolong.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted that the Kyrgyz Republic attached special importance to the development of friendly and good-neighborly relations with the PRC.

«The Kyrgyz side is interested in increasing cooperation in the field of direct investments in such sectors as agriculture, energy, mining, processing industry and tourism,» the president said.

He added that more than 60 percent of the population of Kyrgyzstan lived in rural areas. He offered Chinese businessmen to explore the possibilities of project implementation, noting that the necessary conditions for foreign investors were created in the country by law.

Sinomach Corporation is one of the largest state-owned enterprises in China. It is among the 500 largest enterprises in the world. Its areas of interest are agriculture, transport, energy, construction, light industry, automobile and shipbuilding, mining, metallurgy, and aerospace industry.

Its subsidiary CAMCE has already launched a number of projects in Kyrgyzstan. In particular, it is construction of a cement plant and transformation of kilns of the Kant cement plant from gas to coal, it also has plans to explore gold deposits.