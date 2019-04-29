10:27
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Sooronbai Jeenbekov meets with PRC Chairman Xi Jinping

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov, within the framework of his working visit to Beijing, held a bilateral meeting with the President of China Xi Jinping on April 28.

Related news
Belt and Road International Forum ends in Beijing
The head of China thanked Sooronbai Jeenbekov for speaking at the plenary session of the Belt and Road Forum and noted that it left a deep impression. He stressed that he appreciated that Kyrgyzstan was one of the first to support the integration concept of the PRC, and cooperation between the two countries was developing dynamically and stably.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov thanked for the warm welcome and stated that he fully supported the proposals to create the Green Silk Road and the Fair Silk Road.

«I fully share the proposed priorities in the framework of a fair and green Silk Road,» he said, adding that Kyrgyzstan is united with China in the fight against the three evil forces — terrorism, extremism and separatism.

After a bilateral meeting, Sooronbai Jeenbekov visited the office of a large multi-business corporation Sinomach, where he met with the Chairman of the Board Zhang Xiaolong.
link:
views: 10
Print
Related
Belt and Road International Forum ends in Beijing
Kyrgyzstan - China border to be temporarily closed
One Belt, One Road. Kyrgyz President tells about importance of joint work
One Belt, One Road. Agreement between EEU and PRC ready for implementation
One Belt, One Road. Kyrgyzstan has prospects in global integration
Railway employees of China ready to work in joint projects with Kyrgyzstan
One Belt, One Road. Kyrgyz President offers friendship to Chinese investors
One Belt, One Road. Sooronbai Jeenbekov meets with historians of China
One Belt, One Road: China considers Kyrgyzstan as reliable partner
Belt and Road Forum: Participants discuss climate change
Popular
One Belt, One Road. Kyrgyz President tells about importance of joint work One Belt, One Road. Kyrgyz President tells about importance of joint work
One Belt, One Road. Agreement between EEU and PRC ready for implementation One Belt, One Road. Agreement between EEU and PRC ready for implementation
One Belt, One Road. Kyrgyzstan has prospects in global integration One Belt, One Road. Kyrgyzstan has prospects in global integration
Kyrgyzstanis to rest for 4 days during May holidays Kyrgyzstanis to rest for 4 days during May holidays