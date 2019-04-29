Sooronbai Jeenbekov meets with PRC Chairman Xi Jinping

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov, within the framework of his working visit to Beijing, held a bilateral meeting with the President of China Xi Jinping on April 28.

The head of China thanked Sooronbai Jeenbekov for speaking at the plenary session of the Belt and Road Forum and noted that it left a deep impression. He stressed that he appreciated that Kyrgyzstan was one of the first to support the integration concept of the PRC, and cooperation between the two countries was developing dynamically and stably.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov thanked for the warm welcome and stated that he fully supported the proposals to create the Green Silk Road and the Fair Silk Road.

«I fully share the proposed priorities in the framework of a fair and green Silk Road,» he said, adding that Kyrgyzstan is united with China in the fight against the three evil forces — terrorism, extremism and separatism.

After a bilateral meeting, Sooronbai Jeenbekov visited the office of a large multi-business corporation Sinomach, where he met with the Chairman of the Board Zhang Xiaolong.