One Belt, One Road. Sooronbai Jeenbekov meets with historians of China

The Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation continues in Beijing. Delegations from 187 countries take part in it. Heads and prime ministers of 37 states arrived in the capital of China. As for the countries of Central Asia, Kyrgyzstan’s President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, the head of Tajikistan Emomali Rakhmon and the leader of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived in Beijing.

Related news Belt and Road Forum: Participants discuss climate change

Within the framework of the working visit, Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with the Deputy Director of the Historical Research Institute of Social Academy of Sciences of China Tian Bo.

Historian Kiyas Moldokasymov, who attended the meeting, told reporters that Chinese historians had found in the chronicles, dated 201 BC, references to the ancient nomadic people — the Kyrgyz. The materials will be handed over to the Academy of Sciences of Kyrgyzstan. Historians have told that they wished to organize a joint scientific conference in Bishkek and conduct archaeological studies of Saimaluu-Tash and Balbal-Tash.

The President Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed that the Kyrgyz side was interested in joint study of the Chinese chronicles about the history of the Kyrgyz and would provide the necessary assistance to the scientists.

The issue of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and China on a joint study of archival documents was discussed in the framework of the state visit of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic to the PRC in June 2018.

In August 2018, Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with a group of Chinese scientists in Bishkek. They discussed the collection and translation of archival documents related to the history of the Kyrgyz people. The head of state instructed Muras Foundation to continue cooperation with the Chinese side to conduct study of sources related to the Kyrgyz people.