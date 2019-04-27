11:05
Railway employees of China ready to work in joint projects with Kyrgyzstan

The first day of the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation ended in Beijing. Delegations from 187 countries participate in its work. Heads and prime ministers of 37 states arrived in the capital of China. As for the countries of Central Asia, Kyrgyzstan’s President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, the head of Tajikistan Emomali Rakhmon and the leader of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived in Beijing.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov held talks with leaders of Chinese companies interested in economic and investment cooperation with Kyrgyzstan, in particular, with the Chairman of China Railway Construction Corporation Limited Chen Fenjiang and with the head of the Board of China Road Company.

It is specified that issues and prospects for implementation of joint projects in the transport and railway sectors were discussed, including within the framework of One Belt, One Road Initiative.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted that Kyrgyzstan paid special attention to the issue of implementation of new investment projects in the country.

The head of the railway construction corporation, Chen Fenjiang, stressed that in case of agreements between the governments of the two countries, the company was ready for cooperation.

The President of Kyrgyzstan exchanged views on projects implemented in the Kyrgyz Republic and prospects for cooperation with the Chairman of the Board of the China Road Company Lu Shan.
