One Belt, One Road. Kyrgyz President tells about importance of joint work

The Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation continues in Beijing. Plenary sessions with participation of Heads of State started today. President Sooronbay Jeenbekov spoke in 3+1 format.

He thanked for the warm welcome and stated that he fully supported the proposals on creation of Green Silk Road and Fair Silk Road.

«Kyrgyzstan as an agrarian country stands for pure bio products. Pure society is most important for us. The statement that China will continue to help developing countries sounded like words of support for us. Within the framework of One Belt, One Road initiative, joint implementation of mutually beneficial projects is important,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov outlined.

He stressed that this event would contribute to the further close cooperation of countries in the framework of the integration concept.

«This initiative marks the 6th anniversary this year. Kyrgyzstan was one of the first to support this project. Its timeliness and prospects became a response to global challenges and threats. The forum has become a unique platform for exchanging views and combining efforts for the sustainable development of states. The initiative is aimed at promoting global economic challenges. Today, within its framework, aspects of international interaction and creation have emerged, connecting the East with the West,» the head of the Kyrgyz Republic said.

He said that the PRC took real steps to implement the idea of ​​common prosperity, and the country’s economy is moving from accelerated development to high-quality one.

«Kyrgyzstan is always sincerely happy with all the achievements of China — our good neighbor, true friend and strategic partner. With the support of the PRC, large-scale projects aimed at developing the economy were implemented in the republic. We appreciate such help,» said Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

He told how Kyrgyzstan would contribute to the creation of the Silk Road Economic Belt. «You know well that the center of global economic activity is moving to the Asian continent. The participants of the second forum are unanimous in that the development of transport infrastructure is a priority for all countries. It is planned to complete the reconstruction of transit highways in Kyrgyzstan in 2022. I am confident that the implementation of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project will also be a significant contribution,» the head of the Kyrgyz Republic said.

According to him, this is a vital project for all of us and it fully coincides with the concept of the initiative.

Kyrgyzstan is a unique place in its geographical location. On the one hand, we are close neighbors with China, on the other hand, our country is a member of the Eurasian Economic Union. We are ready to become a bridge between these two global economic zones. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

He noted that the Kyrgyz Republic adopted a long-term strategy for the development of the country until 2040 and actively promoted the tools of public-private partnership, and the ongoing judicial and legal reform has created a solid foundation for the protection of investors’ rights. Sooronbai Jeenbekov believes that the new e-government program is aimed at eradicating corruption and improving public services, in which he assured integration project partners.

«Kyrgyzstan needs new technologies. We support international initiatives to develop the Silk Road digital infrastructure. We are ready to combine efforts to create new technologies and innovations in the field of green economy, energy saving, renewable energy sources, bioengineering and nanotechnology,» he summed up.