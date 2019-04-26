One Belt, One Road: China considers Kyrgyzstan as reliable partner

The Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation continues in Beijing. Delegations from 187 countries take part in it. Heads and prime ministers of 37 states arrived in the capital of China. As for the countries of Central Asia, Kyrgyzstan’s President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, the head of Tajikistan Emomali Rakhmon and the leader of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived in Beijing.

In the framework of his working visit to the People’s Republic of China, Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with Wang Huning — Member of the Standing Committee of Political Bureau of CPC Central Committee.

Wang Huning thanked the head of the Kyrgyz Republic for his contribution to strengthening Kyrgyz-Chinese relations.

«In June 2018, you have paid a state visit to the People’s Republic of China and together with the Chairman Xi Jinping brought our relations to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership. This is a great merit of the president of Kyrgyzstan, and we highly appreciate it,» said Wang Huning.

He also expressed gratitude to Kyrgyzstan for supporting China’s initiatives in the framework of SCO and One Belt, One Road Initiative.

In his turn, Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted that the forum provided an opportunity to hold meetings with Chinese colleagues and friends.

«We witnessed an excellent speech by the Chairman Xi Jinping. The forum is held at a very high level. Last year, China marked the 40th anniversary of the reform and opening up policy. During these 40 years, the leadership of China, the party and all the Chinese people, by their hard work, have achieved tremendous success in the development of the country. Today, China is making a major contribution to ensuring international stability. People of Kyrgyzstan are sincerely glad of the success of friendly China,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed.

Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Kyrgyzstan in June.

Recall, Xi Jinping proposed the integration concept One Belt, One Road during his visits to Kazakhstan and Indonesia in the fall of 2013. Kyrgyzstan, as a member of EEU, supported this initiative. One of the key issues for the Kyrgyz Republic is the construction of a railway through the territory of the country. It will be one of the stretches that will run from China to Europe.