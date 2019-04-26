13:35
Belt and Road Forum: Participants discuss climate change

The Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation continues in Beijing. Delegations from 187 countries take part in it. Heads and prime ministers of 37 states arrived in the capital of China. As for the countries of Central Asia, Kyrgyzstan’s President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, the head of Tajikistan Emomali Rakhmon and the leader of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived in Beijing.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addressed the participants. He focused on climate change.

«For sustainable development of China and the whole world, it is necessary to introduce environmentally friendly development methods,» the UN head said, adding that there was a growing international understanding that climate change and environmental degradation pose many threats, especially for the most vulnerable regions.

Note, the total cost of adaptation to climate change in Kyrgyzstan is estimated at $ 2 billion.

António Guterres recalled that China has become the global leader in new climate solutions.

He urged the country to share its achievements with other states so that they could quickly move from the traditional development model to the green economy path.

Other participants of the forum also spoke about mutually beneficial cooperation in the field of promoting environmentally friendly technologies. Russian President Vladimir Putin, in particular, urged EEU and One Belt, One Road project partners to increase not only trade turnover, but also promote mutual investments.

Recall, Xi Jinping proposed the integration concept One Belt, One Road during his visits to Kazakhstan and Indonesia in the fall of 2013. Kyrgyzstan, as a member of EEU, supported this initiative. One of the key issues for the Kyrgyz Republic is the construction of a railway through the territory of the country. It will be one of the stretches that will run from China to Europe.
