One Belt, One Road. Kyrgyz President offers friendship to Chinese investors

The first day of the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation ended in Beijing. Delegations from 187 countries participate in its work. Heads and prime ministers of 37 states arrived in the capital of China. As for the countries of Central Asia, Kyrgyzstan’s President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, the head of Tajikistan Emomali Rakhmon and the leader of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived in Beijing.

During the working visit, Sooronbai Jeenbekov discussed with the Chairman of the Board of CJI company implementation of joint projects in the agricultural sector of Kyrgyzstan.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov outlined that he was aware that the corporation was interested in implementation of projects in the agricultural sphere of Kyrgyzstan.

«I am informed that you organized a visit of representatives of several Chinese companies to Kyrgyzstan who studied cooperation with the Kyrgyz side. We pay great attention to the implementation of agricultural projects. Kyrgyzstan is interested in attracting investment in the agricultural sector and is ready to provide the necessary assistance in the implementation of projects. Being the head of one of the regions of Kyrgyzstan, I worked closely with the provinces of China, I know China’s needs well, so I’ll say with confidence that our products, which are bio and tasty, will find their place in the PRC markets. You will not make a mistake cooperating with us,» the head of the Kyrgyz Republic assured.

Wang Bin, Chairman of the Board of CJI, stressed that the company’s representatives visited Kyrgyzstan several times and were convinced of the country’s attractiveness for implementation of projects and investments in agriculture.

The Chinese businessman believes that the Kyrgyz economy will be supported by Chinese investors.

CJI is a state-owned enterprise specializing in international engineering, construction, international trade, investment in cities and villages, the provision of consulting services.

The company’s delegation recently visited Kyrgyzstan several times, representatives held meetings with the Prime Minister and the First Deputy Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic. Negotiations were held with relevant ministries and departments, as well as the leadership of Osh region.

On October 25, 2018, CJI and the Agency for the Promotion and Protection of Investments of the Kyrgyz Republic signed a Memorandum of Cooperation on creation of a Kyrgyz-Chinese agro-industrial park in Kyrgyzstan.