Belt and Road Forum participants aim to achieve integration

The Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation starts today in Beijing. Delegations from 187 countries take part in it. Heads and prime ministers of 37 states arrived in the capital of China. As for the countries of Central Asia, Kyrgyzstan’s President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, the head of Tajikistan Emomali Rakhmon and the leader of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived in Beijing.

Speeches by the Russian President Vladimir Putin, ex-head of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and UN Secretary-General António Guterres are expected at the forum.

Host of the forum, PRC Chairman Xi Jinping, stressed that interlinking of China’s One Belt, One Road Initiative with the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) promised advanced infrastructure projects, including creation of transport and logistics centers and development of key transportation hubs.

Xi Jinping stressed that the PRC was ready jointly with its partners to solve tasks within the framework of One Belt, One Road Initiative and achieve mutual benefits by joint efforts.

Recall, Xi Jinping proposed the integration project One Belt, One Road during his visits to Kazakhstan and Indonesia in the fall of 2013. Kyrgyzstan, as a member of EEU, supported this initiative. One of the key issues for the Kyrgyz Republic is the construction of a railway through the territory of our country. It will be one of the stretches that will run from China to Europe.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov is also expected to meet with the Chairman of the Board of China Road Company.