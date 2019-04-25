President of Kyrgyzstan leaves for China

President of Kyrgyzstan left for China to participate in the work of the second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, which will be held in Beijing.

The official delegation includes the Foreign Affairs Minister Chingiz Aidarbekov, Economy Minister Oleg Pankratov, Transport and Road Minister Zhanat Beishenov.

Related news President Sooronbai Jeenbekov to visit Germany and China in April

It is planned that the head of state will have a bilateral meeting with the President of PRC Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the forum.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov will also visit a number of large Chinese companies that are ready to invest in the economy of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Within the framework of the forum, the head of Kyrgyzstan and his Chinese counterpart will visit the International Horticultural Exhibition, where they will plant trees as a sign of friendship.

The visit program also includes a joint trip to a theater and a gala concert.