Reduction of pressure on media registered in Kyrgyzstan

Pressure on the media has decreased in Kyrgyzstan. Media expert Gulnura Toralieva said at a presentation of Media Influence Matrix research.

According to her, this trend was outlined by respondents, and Kyrgyzstan rose 15 positions in a ranking by Reporters Without Borders.

The expert stressed that, perhaps, this was due to the change of regime and the fact that the current head of state and the ex-president withdrew claims to the media.

She added that in the ranking by Reporters Without Borders Kyrgyzstan climbed 15 positions up. «But our respondents noted that they did not have illusions. They said that the first two years of the presidency are like honeymoons. Players of the media market have already experienced it,» she said.

Gulnara Toralieva added that the study showed that some media continued to be a pool of power, supported the Presidential Administration. The latter, according to the expert, determines the information policy.