19:20
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Reduction of pressure on media registered in Kyrgyzstan

Pressure on the media has decreased in Kyrgyzstan. Media expert Gulnura Toralieva said at a presentation of Media Influence Matrix research.

According to her, this trend was outlined by respondents, and Kyrgyzstan rose 15 positions in a ranking by Reporters Without Borders.

Related news
Kyrgyzstan rises 15 places in World Press Freedom Index 2019
The expert stressed that, perhaps, this was due to the change of regime and the fact that the current head of state and the ex-president withdrew claims to the media.

She added that in the ranking by Reporters Without Borders Kyrgyzstan climbed 15 positions up. «But our respondents noted that they did not have illusions. They said that the first two years of the presidency are like honeymoons. Players of the media market have already experienced it,» she said.

Gulnara Toralieva added that the study showed that some media continued to be a pool of power, supported the Presidential Administration. The latter, according to the expert, determines the information policy.
link:
views: 104
Print
Related
Population's interest in religious channels grows in Kyrgyzstan
Media experts resume monitoring of violations of journalists' rights
MP proposes to prohibit publication of serious crimes reports in media
Journalists urged to remain impartial when covering religion topic
Gulnura Toralieva: Government order on Kabar contradicts the Constitution
Vice Prime Minister obliges officials to hold press conferences at Kabar only
Deputy Tazabek Ikramov demands to check citizenship of all media founders
Lawsuits against media and journalists of Kyrgyzstan reach $ 1 million
Atambayev again dissatisfied with journalists. SDPK complains about media
World Nomad Games. Volunteers to accompany foreign journalists
Popular
Osh - cultural capital of TURKSOY. Guests take part in Sumolok ceremony Osh - cultural capital of TURKSOY. Guests take part in Sumolok ceremony
Kyrgyzstan rises 15 places in World Press Freedom Index 2019 Kyrgyzstan rises 15 places in World Press Freedom Index 2019
Russian serviceman who hit woman with child gets suspended sentence Russian serviceman who hit woman with child gets suspended sentence
Bishkek HPP breakdown. Convicts must pay Bishkekteploset 3 million soms Bishkek HPP breakdown. Convicts must pay Bishkekteploset 3 million soms