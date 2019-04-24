15:04
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Dependence on Kumtor - big mistake of past governments of Kyrgyzstan

Dependence on Kumtor is a big mistake of the past governments of Kyrgyzstan. Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev stated today at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, Kumtor has played a historical role in the development of the country’s economy for 20 years.

«Government thinks about a harm when the mine stops working. Dependence on Kumtor is a big mistake of past governments,» said Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

He added that the country’s economy should not depend on such giants as Kumtor. The government plans to develop other industries in order to move away from such a dependence.
link:
views: 108
Print
Related
Gold of Kyrgyzstan. Why is Kumtor profitable for the country?
Over 16.6 tons of gold produced at Kumtor mine in 2018
Kumtor should not be stopped, Association of Miners believes
First Longstop Date under strategic agreement on Kumtor extended
2018 results. Golden swings of Kyrgyz economy and problems with investors
Jeenbekov: Operation of Kumtor is important for Kyrgyzstan’s economy
Operation of Kumtor mine may by extended
Parliament deputy wants to know details of new agreement on Kumtor
Government of Kyrgyzstan intends to revise Kumtor agreement
Over 9.5 tons of gold produced at Kumtor since beginning of 2018
Popular
Osh - cultural capital of TURKSOY. Guests take part in Sumolok ceremony Osh - cultural capital of TURKSOY. Guests take part in Sumolok ceremony
Kyrgyzstan rises 15 places in World Press Freedom Index 2019 Kyrgyzstan rises 15 places in World Press Freedom Index 2019
Russian serviceman who hit woman with child gets suspended sentence Russian serviceman who hit woman with child gets suspended sentence
Bishkek HPP breakdown. Convicts must pay Bishkekteploset 3 million soms Bishkek HPP breakdown. Convicts must pay Bishkekteploset 3 million soms