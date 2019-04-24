Dependence on Kumtor - big mistake of past governments of Kyrgyzstan

Dependence on Kumtor is a big mistake of the past governments of Kyrgyzstan. Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev stated today at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, Kumtor has played a historical role in the development of the country’s economy for 20 years.

«Government thinks about a harm when the mine stops working. Dependence on Kumtor is a big mistake of past governments,» said Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

He added that the country’s economy should not depend on such giants as Kumtor. The government plans to develop other industries in order to move away from such a dependence.