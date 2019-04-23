Rally in support of Sadyr Japarov and Omurbek Tekebayev ends in Bishkek

Rally of supporters of the leader of Ata Meken political party Omurbek Tekebayev, the former head of the Emergency Situations Ministry Duishenkul Chotonov and the former deputy of the Parliament Sadyr Japarov ended on the Old square of Bishkek.

Some opposition’s supporters leave the square. The platform ,on which the protesters spoke, is being dismantled.

Organizers promised to gather about 6,000 people for the protest, but only about 1,000 participated in it.

Today, the judicial board of the Supreme Court began to review the term of imprisonment of Sadyr Japarov in connection with the entry into force of the new editions of the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Lawyers intend to achieve dismissal of the case due to the absence of corpus delicti. However, the hearing was postponed. The judicial board of the Supreme Court granted the petition of the lawyer of the ex-MP Sadyr Japarov of no confidence in judge Lepes Temirbekov. The case will be considered by a new board of judges.

Recall, courts of all instances sentenced the former deputy of the Parliament, Sadyr Japarov, to 11 years and 6 months in a prison colony for complicity in organizing a rally in Karakol in 2013. He was convicted under Article 227 (hostage-taking) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

A review of the criminal case against Omurbek Tekebayev and Duyshenkul Chotonov upon newly discovered evidence is also expected today. They were sentenced to eight years in prison with confiscation of property. The courts of all instances found them guilty of corruption.