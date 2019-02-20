16:09
Majority of Kyrgyzstanis consider corruption as biggest problem

Majority of Kyrgyzstanis considers corruption as the biggest problem in the country. These are the results of a sociological survey, which was commissioned by the International Republican Institute (IRI is a non-profit organization, proclaiming assistance to individual countries in building democracy as its goal) at the end of 2018.

At least 81 percent of the participants of the sociological survey said that corruption was a big problem for Kyrgyzstan. Only 1 percent of respondents do not consider corruption as a problem.

Answering the question whether the government of Kyrgyzstan was making enough efforts to fight corruption, 66 percent of respondents responded negatively. Only 25 percent are optimistic about these efforts of officials.

Despite the fact that the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov declared a war on corruption in early 2018, about 41 percent of those polled said that the situation with corruption remained the same.

Only 4 percent of respondents believe that the situation with corruption has improved.

Other 12 percent of the survey participants responded that the situation has become much worse. And 16 percent of respondents said that the situation has become somewhat worse.

A total of 1,500 people over 18 have been polled.
