Level of trust in Sadyr Japarov and Kamchybek Tashiev increased

The level of trust in the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and the head of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev has increased over the past eight months. Data of the latest survey of the International Republican Institute (IRI) say.

The January 2024 survey showed that 37 percent of respondents trust Sadyr Japarov most. Other 22 percent trust Kamchybek Tashiev, 12 percent — Nurzhigit Kadyrbekov. The remaining votes were distributed among 17 other politicians, including two women — Elvira Surabaldieva and Roza Otunbaeva — and the Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

In September 2022, the head of state was trusted by 38 percent of respondents, but in May 2023, the level of trust dropped to 35 percent. Since then, rating of the president has slightly increased.

Kamchybek Tashiev’s rating is now higher than two years ago. In September 2022, about 18 percent of respondents trusted him, in May last year — 14 percent, now — 22 percent.

Distrust of all politicians has also grown sharply. If in May 2023 only 8 percent of respondents answered that they did not trust anyone, then in January 2024 their number increased by 12 percent to 20 percent.