Ministers of Economy, Education and Health of Kyrgyzstan reprimanded

Gulmira Kudaiberdieva, Minister of Education and Science, Oleg Pankratov, Minister of Economy, and Kosmosbek Cholponbaev, Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan, were reprimanded. This decision was made today at a government meeting.

Gulmira Kudaiberdieva and her deputy Nadira Dzhusupbekova were punished for poor-quality school textbooks and failure to fulfill plan on connection of schools to the Internet.

Kosmosbek Cholponbaev and the head of the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund Marat Kaliev were reprimanded for shortcomings in the work on electronic prescriptions in the framework of Available Drugs program.

The Minister of Economy, Oleg Pankratov, was reprimanded for poor work on protection of the draft law on investments and for insufficient work in the state reserve. Director of the Investment Promotion Agency Adylbek uulu Shumkarbek has been punished for poor performance in this area.

The State Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism Baktybek Sekimov, Director of the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services of the Kyrgyz Republic Bakyt Abdiev were also reprimanded.

Bolotbek Ibraimzhanov, Chairman of the State Migration Agency, and Zholdoshbek Zhunushov, Director of the State Inspectorate for Ecology and Technical Safety, received warning letters.
