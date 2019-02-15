MegaCom employee suspected of stealing traffic of mobile operators

Organization of unauthorized delivery of international traffic to Alfa Telecom (MegaCom tradename) network through the use of subscribers’ numbers and special equipment (GSM gateways) was detected and prevented in the course of measures taken jointly with the Security Directorate of the state communications operator Alfa Telecom CJSC. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

It was found out that the offenders with the help of special equipment illegally provided international communications by stealing the traffic of local mobile operators for several months.

Organizers of the illegal activities were detained, including an employee of Alfa Telecom CJSC, possibly involved in the criminal gang.

As part of the pre-trial proceedings, searches were conducted at four addresses, where 4 units of special equipment (GSM gateways), 5 SIMBOX devices, 3,000 SIM cards of Alfa Telecom CJSC and SkyMobile were found and seized.

The damage caused to Alfa Telecom CJSC and SkyMobile is currently being calculated.