Data on Kyrgyzstan’s trade with Uzbekistan differ by millions of dollars

Data on the foreign trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan differ by hundreds of millions of dollars.

Thus, the National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan reported that foreign trade turnover in January — December 2018 amounted to $ 336.5 million, having increased by 8.6 percent over the year. Exports grew by 8.3 percent, reaching $ 158.5 million, imports — by 8.8 percent up to $ 178 million.

According to the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Kyrgyzstan, trade between the countries amounted to $ 481 million, increasing by 89.6 percent, including export of Kyrgyz goods to Uzbekistan — $ 132.8 million, and import of Uzbek goods — $ 348.2 million.

The data differ by $ 144.5 million. The biggest discrepancy is in the import of Uzbek goods — by $ 170.2 million. The difference in exports data is $ 25.7 million.

The State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan explains the discrepancy by a different approach to data generation. Gray imports in the country is categorically denied.