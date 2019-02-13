02:44
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Data on Kyrgyzstan’s trade with Uzbekistan differ by millions of dollars

Data on the foreign trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan differ by hundreds of millions of dollars.

Thus, the National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan reported that foreign trade turnover in January — December 2018 amounted to $ 336.5 million, having increased by 8.6 percent over the year. Exports grew by 8.3 percent, reaching $ 158.5 million, imports — by 8.8 percent up to $ 178 million.

According to the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Kyrgyzstan, trade between the countries amounted to $ 481 million, increasing by 89.6 percent, including export of Kyrgyz goods to Uzbekistan — $ 132.8 million, and import of Uzbek goods — $ 348.2 million.

The data differ by $ 144.5 million. The biggest discrepancy is in the import of Uzbek goods — by $ 170.2 million. The difference in exports data is $ 25.7 million.

The State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan explains the discrepancy by a different approach to data generation. Gray imports in the country is categorically denied.
link:
views: 225
Print
Related
Export of Kyrgyz cheese to Uzbekistan increases 90 times
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan resolve potato export problem
Uzbek power engineers to rest at Issyk-Kul Aurora resort
Investments in Kyrgyzstan. Uzbekistan as an example to follow
Uzbekistan ready to simplify rules of stay of Kyrgyzstanis on reciprocal basis
Twenty percent of tourists visiting Uzbekistan are Kyrgyzstanis
Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan almost doubles in 2018
Smuggling of $ 3.5 million from Uzbekistan to Kyrgyzstan prevented
Uzbekistan retains discounts on transportation of goods for Kyrgyzstan
Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Azerbaijani Aisha Jabbarova is fascinated by unity of the Kyrgyz people Azerbaijani Aisha Jabbarova is fascinated by unity of the Kyrgyz people
Militant from Syria detained in Kyrgyzstan Militant from Syria detained in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan getting ready for visit of Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping Kyrgyzstan getting ready for visit of Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping
Journalist Zhainagul Tazabekova dies in traffic accident in Bishkek Journalist Zhainagul Tazabekova dies in traffic accident in Bishkek