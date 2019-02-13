Smuggling of vehicles. Damage to state amounts to over 20 million soms

Officials of the Department of Vehicles and Drivers Registration of Uzgen district caused damage to the state of more than 20 million soms by illegal registration of vehicles. The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The state service is investigating several criminal cases under a previously detected corruption scheme for the import of expensive and cargo vehicles. Criminal cases have been filed against employees of the interregional examination group of the Department of Registration of Vehicles and Drivers under the State Registration Service and other persons.

It was found out that from January 2016 to December 2017 officials of the Department of Vehicles and Drivers Registration of Uzgen district organized a criminal gang. They entered deliberately false information in official documents, drew up fictitious protocols of vehicles’ inspection. As a result, 48 expensive cars and trucks have been illegally registered by this department.

«The initial registration of vehicles was carried out on the basis of documents testifying to their acquisition on the territory of Russia and Kazakhstan, as well as the accompanying consignment note allegedly issued by officials of the State Border Service. However, according to the rules for import, the consignment note should have been submitted to an appropriate tax authority. But, according to the information of the State Tax Service Department for Uzgen district, the consignment notes issued to the citizens of Kyrgyzstan have not been received,» the state agency commented.

The State Customs Service reported that the vehicles did not pass customs clearance. Due to the actions of the staff of the Department of Vehicles and Drivers Registration of Uzgen district, the state suffered a loss of 23.6 million soms.

On February 11, 2019, the head of the Interregional Department of Vehicles and Drivers Registration for Uzgen, Kara -Kuldzha, Alai and Chon-Alai districts was detained and placed in a detention center on suspicion of committing crimes under articles 320 (abuse of office), 329 (official forgery), 43 (complicity in crime), 359 (forgery of documents) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.