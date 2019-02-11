12:05
Safe City. Where owners of vehicles can check their fines

Safe City project will start working in Kyrgyzstan from February 12. The State Information Technology and Communications Committee told 24.kg news agency where owners of vehicles could check and view their fines.

«Traffic fines check» tab is available at uslugi.gov.kg . Information about a violation of traffic rules will appear after entering TIN of vehicle owner and state number plate of a vehicle.

In addition, an application for notifying owners via SMS is being developed. Non-cash payment of fines will also be available on the portal.

The Deputy Chairman of the State Information Technology and Communications Committee Kubanych Shatemirov reminded drivers of the observance of the rules of the road since writing of fines would begin on February 12.
