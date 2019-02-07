12:42
Parliament dissatisfied with work of Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan raises issue about the effectiveness of the government’s work. Several deputies criticized the Cabinet of Ministers today at the plenary session.

According to Natalya Nikitenko, farmers from Karakol turned to her, who in no way could get permission and establish a mini-farm for dairy production. At the same time, licenses for development of fields are issued in dozens bypassing the law.

«Ordinary farmers cannot start work in any way. It is because of the red taping and the inefficient work of substructure government departments,» the MP said.

She was supported by Evgenia Strokova. She urged the Cabinet to get out of the coma, wake up and pay attention to what was happening in the fields of education and health care.

The deputies recalled that not a single day passed in Parliament without expressed dissatisfaction with the work of the government and the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.
