Best athletes of Kyrgyzstan get 60,000 soms each as allowance

The State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports of Kyrgyzstan reported on the payment of allowances for December 2018.

Allowances are awarded to the best athletes of the republic. Their size depends on their achievements. Champions of the Summer Asian Games 2018 Darya Maslova (athletics), Aisuluu Tynybekova (women’s wrestling) and Torokan Bagynbai uulu (jiu-jitsu) received allowances of the second category — 60,000 soms.

Six wrestlers: Magomed Musaev, Kanybek Zholchubekov, Almazbek Isakov, Erbol Bakirov, Akzhol Makhmudov and Zholaman Sharshenbekov, who succeeded at the largest foreign competitions, were granted 50,000 soms each. At least 17 athletes received 40,000 soms each, and 19 — 30,000 soms each. A number of athletes received smaller amounts.

In total, in December last year, 133 athletes were paid 3,045,000 soms from the budget of the state agency. «Payments were made according to a government decree dated November 23, 2018,» the state agency stressed.
