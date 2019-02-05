Bomb at Manas airport not found

A bomb was not found at Manas international airport. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Explosives or suspicious objects were not detected during a check.

«The airport began to work as usual. The State Committee for National Security is searching for persons involved in the bomb hoax,» the committee reported.

Call about a bomb at Manas international airport was received today. Sappers, law enforcement officers worked at the site.

Access road to the airport is still cordoned off. Bishkek — Moscow flight was delayed. Departure was scheduled for 17.05.

A similar case occurred at Manas airport in 2016. On November 1, Bishkek citizen Ilya Eremeev made the hoax bomb threat. He was convicted.