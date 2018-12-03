Uzbekistan cancels “exit visas” and tests ID cards

Uzbekistan plans to abolish «exit visas» for traveling abroad from January 1, 2019. Kun.uz reported.

According to it, issue of stickers for traveling abroad will be canceled. At the same time, Uzbek citizens will be able to travel to visa-free countries (for example, Russia) until 2021 with valid passports.

In addition, ID cards are now being tested in the republic. If the results are positive, they will be put into circulation.

Uzbekistan remains the only country of the former USSR, which has retained permissions to travel abroad for its citizens. To travel to foreign countries a special sticker is attached to a passport, which is valid for two years. One can get a visa to travel to another country only after a person gets a sticker. If a person travels to neighboring countries, then a special round seal of the Ministry of Internal Affairs is put in a passport.