Only every 5th internal migrant registers at place of residence in Kyrgyzstan

Only every fifth internal migrant in Kyrgyzstan registers at a place of residence. Representatives of the International Organization for Migration announced this at a meeting of Respublika-Ata Jurt parliamentary faction.

According to their data, internal migrants in the regions are mainly registered at the place of residence. Thus, 73 percent of migrants in Naryn and 60 percent in Chui regions have temporary registration.

«Thirteen percent of migrants do not want to pay for utilities after registration. Other 15 percent of respondents said they did not know about the requirement for registration. Some do not have documents for this. According to them, owners of Bishkek apartments demand 5,000-6,000 soms for registration,» the experts said.

According to IOM, 36 percent of internal migrants in Kyrgyzstan are young people.

Forty-three percent of internal migrants who participated in the IOM survey said they did not have medical cards. Only 46 percent are employed, 90 percent of them have permanent and only jobs. And 4 percent manage to work in three places.
