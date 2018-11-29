14:48
European Union Special Representative Peter Burian arrives in Kyrgyzstan

EU Special Representative for Central Asia, Ambassador Peter Burian arrived in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the EU Delegation to the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

It is noted that during the two-day official visit, Peter Burian will meet with the Speaker of the Parliament Dastanbek Dzhumabekov, the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev and the Foreign Affairs Minister Chingiz Aidarbekov. In addition, he will hold meetings with representatives of civil society and heads of foreign diplomatic missions accredited in Kyrgyzstan.

«Participants of the meetings will discuss issues of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the European Union. Ambassador Burian will also inform about the results of the meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the countries of Central Asia and the European Union, held on November 23,» the message says.
