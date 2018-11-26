Criminal case against Sadyr Japarov to be reviewed

The Prosecutor’s Office of Pervomaisky District of Bishkek began to check the newly discovered evidence within the criminal case against the ex-deputy of the Parliament Sadyr Japarov. His lawyer Sharibidin Toktosunov told.

Earlier, the district prosecutor’s office rejected the request of the defense of the convict to study the newly discovered evidence, arguing that there were no grounds for it. The Bishkek Prosecutor’s Office overturned this decision and instructed the district supervising agency to study the materials.

Prosecutors must send the case for review to the court until December 1.

The basis for the review of the case file of Sadyr Japarov on newly discovered evidence was a video appeal of four witnesses. During the investigation, they testified against the former people’s deputy. Now the witnesses confess that they gave false testimony in court under pressure from the previous authorities of the country.

Recall, the Pervomaisky District Court sentenced the ex-deputy of the Parliament Sadyr Japarov to 11 years and six months in a penal colony with reinforced regime for complicity in organizing a rally in Karakol in 2013.

The former people’s representative was convicted under article 227 — hostage-taking of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The judicial board of the Supreme Court upheld the verdict of the first instance court in the case of ex-MP Sadyr Japarov.