10:33
USD 69.85
EUR 79.45
RUB 1.06
English

Kyrgyzstanis win medals at Championship of Uzbekistan in Muay Thai

Kyrgyzstanis won medals at the open championship of Uzbekistan in WMF Muay Thai. President of the Muay Thai Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic (WMF version) Syrgak Aitaliev informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the championship took place on November 21-25 in Tashkent. In addition to the athletes from Uzbekistan, the representatives of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan and Nigeria participated in the tournament.

«Nine athletes out of 400 represented our country,» noted Syrgak Aitaliev. «They won three gold, three silver and one bronze medal.»

Albert Baktybekov, Ali-Khan Ergeshov and Anastasia Strukalina became the first in their categories. Abdulaziz Turanbaev, Nikita Tsoi and Evgeniy Trubchaninov took the second places, and Dmitry Mikhailechko — the third place.
link:
views: 63
Print
Related
Ban lifted. Kyrgyzstan starts export of potatoes to Uzbekistan
Kyrgyz potato producers to meet with Uzbek importers
Kyrgyzstan sells electricity to Uzbekistan for 16.5 million soms in 2018
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan demarcate two more border sections
Farmers suffer losses due to Uzbekistan’s ban on import of Kyrgyz potatoes
Shavkat Mirziyoyev approves agreement on construction of nuclear power plant
Uzbekistan takes 1st place in National Geographic Traveler Awards 2018
Kyrgyzstanis win fencing tournament in Uzbekistan
MFA of Kyrgyzstan notes breakthrough in negotiations with Uzbekistan on borders
Employees of 3 departments extort money for transportation of goods
Popular
EU ready to help strengthen relations between Central Asian countries EU ready to help strengthen relations between Central Asian countries
Almazbek Atambayev accused of consolidation of power Almazbek Atambayev accused of consolidation of power
EU interested in strengthening relations with Central Asia EU interested in strengthening relations with Central Asia
Young hockey players from Bishkek to participate in tournament in Canada Young hockey players from Bishkek to participate in tournament in Canada