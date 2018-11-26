Kyrgyzstanis win medals at Championship of Uzbekistan in Muay Thai

Kyrgyzstanis won medals at the open championship of Uzbekistan in WMF Muay Thai. President of the Muay Thai Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic (WMF version) Syrgak Aitaliev informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the championship took place on November 21-25 in Tashkent. In addition to the athletes from Uzbekistan, the representatives of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan and Nigeria participated in the tournament.

«Nine athletes out of 400 represented our country,» noted Syrgak Aitaliev. «They won three gold, three silver and one bronze medal.»

Albert Baktybekov, Ali-Khan Ergeshov and Anastasia Strukalina became the first in their categories. Abdulaziz Turanbaev, Nikita Tsoi and Evgeniy Trubchaninov took the second places, and Dmitry Mikhailechko — the third place.