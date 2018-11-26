10:33
Arrest of Kubanychbek Kulmatov extended until December 31

Term of detention of the ex-mayor of Bishkek Kubanychbek Kulmatov was extended until December 31, 2018. His lawyer Sergei Slesarev informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the decision was made by Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

Earlier, investigators asked to grant a petition to extend the term of the investigation along with the term of imprisonment of the former mayor of Bishkek.

Kubanychbek Kulmatov is accused of corruption. According to investigators, in 2014, he, being the mayor of the capital, illegally used grant of $ 2 million for construction of two schools.

In addition, he is accused of forging a passport. The State Committee for National Security claims that the ex-mayor of Bishkek became a citizen of Kyrgyzstan illegally.
