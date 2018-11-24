11:11
Osh city hosts campaign against terrorism and extremism

A campaign against terrorism and extremism took place in Osh city the day before. Press service of the mayor’s office of the southern capital reported.

It is specified that in the framework of the campaign its participants marched along the main Lenin street with banners and posters calling for counteracting the negative phenomenon.

«About 9,000 people took part in the mass march. The main aims of the event are the prevention of terrorist and extremist ideologies, as well as the prevention of citizens’ involvement in terrorist activities,» the Osh City Administration reported.
