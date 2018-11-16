17:00
Supporters of Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov hold rally in Leilek

Residents of Leilek district held a rally today. Supporters of the former adviser to the ex-president of Kyrgyzstan, Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov, demand to change the measure of restraint and release him from custody.

According to the staff of the district administration, residents of Katran village (the native village of Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov) intend to send an open message to the country’s leadership.

Head of Leilek district Baimurat Bekmuratov met with the participants of the protest. He urged to observe public order and wait for a court decision.

Residents of three villages in Leilek district of Batken region have previously rallied in support of the former adviser to former president Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov. Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov was placed in the pretrial detention center of the State Committee for National Security until November 28. This decision was made by the Pervomaysky District Court of Bishkek. Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov is charged with fraud.

According to investigators, Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov received $ 150,000 from one of the businessmen. The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek arrested the official in absentia. The ex-presidential adviser was detained in Kazan and taken to Bishkek through Moscow. The staff of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic was assisted by colleagues from the FSB.

Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov was officially charged with fraud.
