Exhibition representing street art of Bishkek and Almaty opened in capital

Outsiders exposition, which was created by two street art artists — Andrey Repas (Kazakhstan) and Evgeny Makshakov (Kyrgyzstan), was opened in Bishkek.

The exhibition presents two different views on self-determination issue.

Outsiders are those who are outside a certain object or category, beyond the scope of people’s understanding. Someone decides to close and place himself or herself in the category of outsiders, some are rejected by the society.

Characters-boxes or characters in boxes dominate in the works of the Kazakhstani artist. His characters are outsiders who have placed themselves in this category.

The main characters of Evgeny Makshakov (Chervi) are children and teenagers with pig faces. Pig is haraam. These characters personify the people rejected by society, not able to clearly explain the reason for such an attitude.

The exposition will be open in Asanbai-Center until November 18.