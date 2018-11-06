Income declaration of Sooronbai Jeenbekov made public

The State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan began publishing summary data on incomes, expenses, and property of state and municipal employees who submitted the Single Tax Return.

The income of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov in 2017 amounted to 890,994.19 soms. He owns a house of 160 square meters, a summer cottage of 60 square meters. In addition, he owns 61.45 hectares of land and MTZ-80 tractor.

Close relatives of the president earned 3.7 million soms. They have an apartment of 64 square meters, a Lexus 470 car as well as 20.6 hectares of land.

The declaration does not indicate how much the Jeenbekovs have spent in 2017.