European Union allocates €200 mln over 20 years to support budget of Kyrgyzstan

«For more than 20 years of implementation of program assistance, the European Union has provided grants worth more than €200 million to support the budget,» said the Finance Minister of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev at a meeting with the Head of the EU Delegation to Kyrgyzstan Eduard Auer.

The head of the Ministry of Finance noted that the money of the European Union was directed to structural reforms of the social protection system, agriculture and the education sector. Currently, the Kyrgyz government is implementing three EU programs.

Under the contract on the reform of the education sector, Kyrgyzstan plans to receive the third tranche in the amount of €10 million by the end of 2018.

It is planned to start a new program in the education sector with a total budget of €35.7 million in 2019, about €32 million of which will be spent on budget support and €3.7 million — on technical assistance. The program implementation period is 2019-2021.

The Head of the European Union Mission in Kyrgyzstan, Eduard Auer, said that the Ministry of Finance played a key role not only in negotiation on a new agreement, but also in bilateral cooperation, including development cooperation.

«We will continue budget support in the field of education. The same support is expected in the water supply sector,» Eduard Auer summed up.
