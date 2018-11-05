10:41
Askarbek Shadiev tells why he fled the country

Former deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, Askarbek Shadiev, made a statement six months after leaving the country and being put on the wanted list.

According to the ex-deputy, all three criminal cases initiated against him were fabricated. On the first incriminated act (granting Chingiz Aitmatov Award - Note of 24.kg news agency), the main defendant, former head of the department of the international affairs committee, Arsen Zakirov, misled him, and confessed it at the confrontation.

Askarbek Shadiev added that he did not write statements about leaving Bir Bor faction and the Сentral Election Commission illegally deprived him of his deputy seat. The former deputy does not intend to return to Kyrgyzstan. He fears for his life and the life of his family and does not believe in justice.

Three criminal cases were opened against Askarbek Shadiev for abuse of power, illegal crossing of the state border and money laundering.

Askarbek Shadiyev fled the country and was put on the international wanted list.     
