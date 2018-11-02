21:19
USD 69.79
EUR 79.40
RUB 1.06
English

Askarbek Shadiev writes statement on withdrawal from faction

The parliamentary powers of Askarbek Shadiev were terminated prematurely. The decision was made today by the Central Commission for Elections and Referenda of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to the Central Election Commission, Askarbek Shadiev was expelled from the parliament’s Bir Bol faction at his own request. A copy of his statement was attached.

The CEC clarified that the application was sent to the faction’s secretariat on October 24. It was presented in printed form and endorsed by the applicant.

The vacant seat was handed over to the next candidate for deputy Ermamat Tagaev. The latter, prior to joining the Parliament, was actively involved in business and was one of the owners of Isfairam LTD. The company is engaged in the extraction of sand and gravel.

He received a certificate and a badge of a deputy.

Three criminal cases were initiated against Askarbek Shadiev under articles of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. First, the Prosecutor General’s Office opened a criminal case for abuse of official position. The second case was initiated for illegal crossing of the state border. Within the third criminal case, he is charged with money laundering.

Askarbek Shadiev fled the country and was put on the international wanted list.
link:
views: 135
Print
Related
Askarbek Shadiev still deputy of Kyrgyzstan’s Parliament
Parliament deputy Askarbek Shadiev to be deprived of his seat
Askarbek Shadiev becomes defendant in 3rd criminal case
Askarbek Shadiev wades through river to cross border, leaves for USA
Askarbek Shadiev taken into custody for 2 months in absentia
Askarbek Shadiev interrogated by SCNS within case on embezzlement in Parliament
How many salaries Askarbek Shadiev to get? Deputies worry
First deputy-official appeared in Kyrgyzstan
First Vice Prime Minister: Shadiev to supervise fuel and energy complex
Popular
Kyrgyzstani wins silver medal at World Wrestling Championship Kyrgyzstani wins silver medal at World Wrestling Championship
Exercises of rescue workers held in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan Exercises of rescue workers held in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan’s road quality ranked 118th in world Kyrgyzstan’s road quality ranked 118th in world
Earthquake hits Osh region of Kyrgyzstan Earthquake hits Osh region of Kyrgyzstan