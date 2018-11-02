Askarbek Shadiev writes statement on withdrawal from faction

The parliamentary powers of Askarbek Shadiev were terminated prematurely. The decision was made today by the Central Commission for Elections and Referenda of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to the Central Election Commission, Askarbek Shadiev was expelled from the parliament’s Bir Bol faction at his own request. A copy of his statement was attached.

The CEC clarified that the application was sent to the faction’s secretariat on October 24. It was presented in printed form and endorsed by the applicant.

The vacant seat was handed over to the next candidate for deputy Ermamat Tagaev. The latter, prior to joining the Parliament, was actively involved in business and was one of the owners of Isfairam LTD. The company is engaged in the extraction of sand and gravel.

He received a certificate and a badge of a deputy.

Three criminal cases were initiated against Askarbek Shadiev under articles of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. First, the Prosecutor General’s Office opened a criminal case for abuse of official position. The second case was initiated for illegal crossing of the state border. Within the third criminal case, he is charged with money laundering.

Askarbek Shadiev fled the country and was put on the international wanted list.