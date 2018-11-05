16:05
USD 69.80
EUR 79.48
RUB 1.06
English

CEC claims Askarbek Shadiev deprived of deputy seat by Bir Bol's decision

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan claims that they have deprived Askarbek Shadiev of his deputy seat on the basis of a decision of Bir Bol faction. Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission Abdyzhapar Bekmatov stated.

According to him, the faction argued its decision by saying that secretariat received a statement from Askarbek Shadiev on withdrawal from Bir Bol. «We received a copy of the statement too. We are not going to check its authenticity. CEC is not an investigative body,» said Abdyzhapar Bekmatov.

Recall, Askarbek Shadiev said that he did not write a statement about leaving Bir Bol faction and the CEC illegally deprived him of his deputy seat. The former deputy does not intend to return to Kyrgyzstan. He fears for his life and the life of his family and does not believe in justice.

Three criminal cases were opened against Askarbek Shadiev for abuse of power, illegal crossing of the state border and money laundering. He fled the country and is on the international wanted list.
link:
views: 46
Print
Related
Trial of Askarbek Shadiev begins in Bishkek
Askarbek Shadiev tells why he fled the country
Askarbek Shadiev writes statement on withdrawal from faction
Askarbek Shadiev still deputy of Kyrgyzstan’s Parliament
Parliament deputy Askarbek Shadiev to be deprived of his seat
Askarbek Shadiev becomes defendant in 3rd criminal case
Askarbek Shadiev wades through river to cross border, leaves for USA
Askarbek Shadiev taken into custody for 2 months in absentia
Askarbek Shadiev interrogated by SCNS within case on embezzlement in Parliament
How many salaries Askarbek Shadiev to get? Deputies worry
Popular
Migrants from Kyrgyzstan have low level of Russian language knowledge Migrants from Kyrgyzstan have low level of Russian language knowledge
Donors tell president of Kyrgyzstan about their terms of cooperation Donors tell president of Kyrgyzstan about their terms of cooperation
Native of Kyrgyzstan transfers 700,000 rubles to terrorists in Syria Native of Kyrgyzstan transfers 700,000 rubles to terrorists in Syria
President Jeenbekov meets with presidents of Turkey and Moldova in Istanbul President Jeenbekov meets with presidents of Turkey and Moldova in Istanbul